Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2022

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• PFSweb PFSW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellicheck IDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.39 million.

• Zedge ZDGE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.40 million.

• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $72.57 million.

• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion.

