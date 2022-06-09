Recap: FuelCell Energy Q2 Earnings

FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $2.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 26.73M 21.86M 20.69M 18.86M Revenue Actual 31.80M 13.94M 26.82M 13.95M

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.