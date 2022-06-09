ñol

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read

 

FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $2.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 -0.04 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 26.73M 21.86M 20.69M 18.86M
Revenue Actual 31.80M 13.94M 26.82M 13.95M

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

