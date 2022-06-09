Recap: Hooker Furnishings Q1 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hooker Furnishings missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was down $15.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.3
|0.65
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.1
|0.62
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|131.55M
|130.03M
|159.10M
|121.39M
|Revenue Actual
|134.81M
|133.43M
|162.52M
|162.86M
To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar here.
