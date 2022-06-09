Recap: Hooker Furnishings Q1 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hooker Furnishings missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was down $15.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.3 0.65 0.21 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.1 0.62 0.78 Revenue Estimate 131.55M 130.03M 159.10M 121.39M Revenue Actual 134.81M 133.43M 162.52M 162.86M

To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.