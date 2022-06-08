Full Truck Alliance Shares Surge On Solid Q1 Earnings, Clocks 54% Revenue Growth

by

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM reported first-quarter revenue of RMB1.33 billion ($210.2 million), up 53.7% year-over-year.

reported first-quarter revenue of RMB1.33 billion ($210.2 million), up 53.7% year-over-year. Gross Transaction Value reached RMB53.6 billion ($8.5 billion), an increase of 4.2% Y/Y. YMM fulfilled orders for Q1 reached 25.2 million, an increase of 13.6% Y/Y.

Average shipper MAUs were 1.42 million, an increase of 16% from 1.22 million in 1Q21.

Adjusted operating income was RMB133.2 million ($21.0 million), increasing 20.3% Y/Y.

Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.17 or $0.03 compared to RMB(0.70) loss in 1Q21.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB(96.3) million or $(15.2) million for the quarter.

The company held cash and equivalents of RMB25.3 billion or $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.

2Q22 Outlook: YMM expects net revenues of RMB1.56 billion - RMB1.64 billion for Q2, representing a year-over-year growth rate of ~39.4% - 46.3%, despite the impact of the Omicron outbreaks on transaction volume for the period.

YMM expects net revenues of RMB1.56 billion - RMB1.64 billion for Q2, representing a year-over-year growth rate of ~39.4% - 46.3%, despite the impact of the Omicron outbreaks on transaction volume for the period. Price Action: YMM shares are trading higher by 11.68% at $8.89 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.