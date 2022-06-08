ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Full Truck Alliance Shares Surge On Solid Q1 Earnings, Clocks 54% Revenue Growth

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM reported first-quarter revenue of RMB1.33 billion ($210.2 million), up 53.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Transaction Value reached RMB53.6 billion ($8.5 billion), an increase of 4.2% Y/Y. YMM fulfilled orders for Q1 reached 25.2 million, an increase of 13.6% Y/Y.
  • Average shipper MAUs were 1.42 million, an increase of 16% from 1.22 million in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted operating income was RMB133.2 million ($21.0 million), increasing 20.3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.17 or $0.03 compared to RMB(0.70) loss in 1Q21.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was RMB(96.3) million or $(15.2) million for the quarter.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of RMB25.3 billion or $4.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • 2Q22 Outlook: YMM expects net revenues of RMB1.56 billion - RMB1.64 billion for Q2, representing a year-over-year growth rate of ~39.4% - 46.3%, despite the impact of the Omicron outbreaks on transaction volume for the period.
  • Price Action: YMM shares are trading higher by 11.68% at $8.89 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas