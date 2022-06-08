5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company CPB to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.6% to $46.87 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.6% to $46.87 in after-hours trading. Novavax, Inc. NVAX said the U.S. FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. Novavax shares jumped 22.1% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.

said the U.S. FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. Novavax shares jumped 22.1% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ABM shares rose 0.3% to $50.26 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here