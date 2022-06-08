ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 3:01 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company CPB to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.6% to $46.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX said the U.S. FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. Novavax shares jumped 22.1% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ABM shares rose 0.3% to $50.26 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Verint Systems Inc. VRNT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Verint Systems shares gained 0.7% to $52.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares rose 1.7% to $77.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas