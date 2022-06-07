ñol

Why Encompass Health Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Encompass Health Corporation EHC lowered its FY22 sales guidance from $5.38 billion - $5.50 billion to $5.33 billion - $5.42 billion, below the consensus of $5.46 billion
  • The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $1.01 billion - $1.05 billion from $1.02 billion - $1.07 billion.
  • The company says that the guidance reflects the challenging operating environment and expects a substantial improvement in the second half of the year.
  • Also Read: Advent, Aveanna Eye Encompass Health's Home Health Unit.
  • Encompass forecasts adjusted EPS of $3.76 - $4.05, down from $3.83 to $4.19 and below the Wall Street estimate of $4.12.
  • For Inpatient Rehabilitation, EHC sees FY22 sales of $4.25 billion - $4.3 billion.
  • For the spin-off Home Health and Hospice, the company sees sales of $1.08 billion - $1.12 billion.
  • Related: Encompass Health Plans To Split Into Two - Inpatient Rehabilitation And Home Health & Hospice.
  • Price Action: EHC shares are down 5.64% at $61.19 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

