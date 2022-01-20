 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Encompass Health Plans To Split Into Two - Inpatient Rehabilitation And Home Health & Hospice
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Encompass Health Plans To Split Into Two - Inpatient Rehabilitation And Home Health & Hospice

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHCplans to spin off its home health and hospice (HH&H) business into an independent, publicly-traded company and rebrand as Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

  • Encompass Health offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, and hospice agencies. 
  • Its footprint includes 145 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations.
  • The spin-off, which is expected to be tax-free to Encompass Health's shareholders, will result in Encompass Health's shareholders owning stock in both companies.
  • The company intends to consummate the spin-off in 1H of 2022, including the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement, regulatory approvals, and receipt of a favorable IRS private letter ruling.
  • The establishment of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice will further strengthen Enhabit's focus on high-quality, cost-effective care delivered in the home setting. 
  • The rebranding is expected to begin in mid-April 2022.
  • Price Action: EHC shares closed 0.67% lower at $61.22 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EHC)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 18, 2022
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 7, 2022
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com