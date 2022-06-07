ñol

Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 4:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hello Gr MOMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $466.52 million.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $589.73 million.

• REV Group REVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $595.59 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $440.84 million.

• Chico's FAS CHS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $490.10 million.

• JM Smucker SJM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Lilium LILM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Smartsheet SMAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $162.55 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $303.95 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $89.31 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $48.32 million.

• ReneSola SOL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.20 million.

• Verint Systems VRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $215.42 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $187.69 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

