After-Hours Action: Why Coupa Software Stock Is Moving

Coupa Software Inc COUP shares are volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Coupa said first-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $196.37 million, which beat the estimate of $190.61 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 5 cents per share.

Coupa said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $202 million and $205 million versus the estimate of $205.34 million. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be between 7 and 10 cents per share versus the estimate of 5 cents per share.

Coupa sees full-year fiscal 2023 revenue in a range of $838 million to $843 million versus the estimate of $840.27 million estimate. The company expects full-year earnings to be between 21 cents and 27 cents per share versus the estimate of 20 cents per share.

Coupa Software is a cloud-based provider of business spend management solutions.

COUP Price Action: Coupa shares have traded between $58.43 and $283.38 over a 52-week period.

The stock was slightly up 0.10% in after hours at $72.20 at press time.

Photo: Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay.