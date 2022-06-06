Boqii Registers 8.4% Revenue Growth In Q4

by

Boqii Holding Ltd BQ reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to RMB249.9 million ($39.41 million), slightly missing the consensus of $39.46 million.

The gross profit grew 18.7% to RMB53.7 million ($8.5 million), and the gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 21.5%.

Operating expenses for the quarter decreased 3.8% to RMB78.3 million.

The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB(24.4) million or $(3.8) million).

The gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter increased 9.4% Y/Y to RMB606 million ($95.59 million).

Active buyers rose 14.8% Y/Y to 1.5 million.

The company held RMB290.9 million ($45.9 million) in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

EBITDA loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB(18.7) million from a loss of RMB(38.8) million last year.

Loss per share of RMB(0.33) or $(0.05) beat the consensus loss of $(0.06).

Price Action: BQ shares closed higher by 14.5% at $2.24 on Friday.

