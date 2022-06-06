ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Boqii Registers 8.4% Revenue Growth In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 6:21 AM | 1 min read
  • Boqii Holding Ltd BQ reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to RMB249.9 million ($39.41 million), slightly missing the consensus of $39.46 million.
  • The gross profit grew 18.7% to RMB53.7 million ($8.5 million), and the gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 21.5%.
  • Operating expenses for the quarter decreased 3.8% to RMB78.3 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB(24.4) million or $(3.8) million).
  • The gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter increased 9.4% Y/Y to RMB606 million ($95.59 million).
  • Active buyers rose 14.8% Y/Y to 1.5 million.
  • The company held RMB290.9 million ($45.9 million) in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • EBITDA loss for the quarter narrowed to RMB(18.7) million from a loss of RMB(38.8) million last year.
  • Loss per share of RMB(0.33) or $(0.05) beat the consensus loss of $(0.06).
  • Price Action: BQ shares closed higher by 14.5% at $2.24 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny Stocks