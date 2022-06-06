ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 4:09 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares rose 2.2% to $90.00 in after-hours trading.
  • InspireMD, Inc. NSPR filed for mixed shelf of up to $150 million. Inspiremd shares dropped 1.4% to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. HQY to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $203.98 million after the closing bell. HealthEquity shares gained 0.9% to $64.62 in after-hours trading.

  • OceanPal Inc. OP reported a loss of $0.02 per share and time charter revenues of $3.68 million. The company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share for the first quarter. OceanPal shares tumbled 5.8% to $0.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Coupa Software Incorporated COUP to have earned $0.05 per share on revenue of $190.61 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Coupa Software shares rose 0.2% to $70.89 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas