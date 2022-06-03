5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects BRP Inc. DOOO to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. BRP shares rose 3.5% to $82.75 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. BRP shares rose 3.5% to $82.75 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its full-year guidance. Lululemon shares gained 2.1% to $309.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its full-year guidance. Lululemon shares gained 2.1% to $309.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.30 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yatra Online shares surged 8.8% to close at $1.97 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here