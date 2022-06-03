5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects BRP Inc. DOOO to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. BRP shares rose 3.5% to $82.75 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its full-year guidance. Lululemon shares gained 2.1% to $309.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.30 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yatra Online shares surged 8.8% to close at $1.97 on Thursday.
- RH RH reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but said it expects second-quarter net revenue to be down 1% to 3%. The company’s board also added $2 billion to its buyback program. RH shares fell 1.3% to $298.01 in pre-market trading.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Cooper Companies shares dipped 3.2% to $341.52 in the after-hours trading session.
