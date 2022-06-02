If You Invested $1000 In Stryker 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Stryker SYK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.42%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,614.88 today based on a price of $234.40 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

