ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lululemon Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, North America Sales Up 32%, Guidance And More

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 4:59 PM | 2 min read

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Lululemon reported first-quarter revenue of $1.61 billion, up 32% year-over-year and ahead of the $1.53 billion consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Earnings per share of $1.48 beat the Street estimate of $1.43.

“In the first quarter of 2022, continued momentum in the business enabled us to achieve a strong start to the year,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said.

Revenue in North America was up 32% year-over-year. International revenue was up 29% year-over-year.

The company saw comparable store sales increase by 28% from the prior year quarter. Direct to consumer revenue was up 32% year-over-year and made up 4% of total revenue in the first quarter.

Lululemon bought back 0.7 million shares of its stock in the quarter for $232.6 million at an average price of $328.40.

A total of five net new company operated stores were opened in the first quarter to take the company’s total to 579 at the end of the quarter.

Related Link: Here's How Lululemon Stock Looks Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Print 

What’s Next: Lululemon sees second-quarter revenue coming in a range of $1.75 billion and $1.775 billion, which is ahead of the Street's $1.71 billion estimate.

The company sees earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.87, ahead of a Street estimate of $1.77.

For fiscal 2022, Lululemon is guiding for revenue of $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion. Full year earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $9.35 to $9.50 for the full fiscal year.

“These results provide a solid foundation as we begin our next five-year journey and deliver against our new Power of Three x2 growth plan,” McDonald said.

LULU Price Action: Lululemon shares are up 1.5% in after-hours trading. Shares closed up 4% at $302.58 versus a 52-week trading range of $251.51 to $485.82.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: apparel stocksCalvin McDonaldfootwear stocksRetail StocksEarningsNewsGuidanceTrading Ideas