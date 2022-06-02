Lululemon Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, North America Sales Up 32%, Guidance And More

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Lululemon reported first-quarter revenue of $1.61 billion, up 32% year-over-year and ahead of the $1.53 billion consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Earnings per share of $1.48 beat the Street estimate of $1.43.

“In the first quarter of 2022, continued momentum in the business enabled us to achieve a strong start to the year,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said.

Revenue in North America was up 32% year-over-year. International revenue was up 29% year-over-year.

The company saw comparable store sales increase by 28% from the prior year quarter. Direct to consumer revenue was up 32% year-over-year and made up 4% of total revenue in the first quarter.

Lululemon bought back 0.7 million shares of its stock in the quarter for $232.6 million at an average price of $328.40.

A total of five net new company operated stores were opened in the first quarter to take the company’s total to 579 at the end of the quarter.

Related Link: Here's How Lululemon Stock Looks Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Print

What’s Next: Lululemon sees second-quarter revenue coming in a range of $1.75 billion and $1.775 billion, which is ahead of the Street's $1.71 billion estimate.

The company sees earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.87, ahead of a Street estimate of $1.77.

For fiscal 2022, Lululemon is guiding for revenue of $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion. Full year earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $9.35 to $9.50 for the full fiscal year.

“These results provide a solid foundation as we begin our next five-year journey and deliver against our new Power of Three x2 growth plan,” McDonald said.

LULU Price Action: Lululemon shares are up 1.5% in after-hours trading. Shares closed up 4% at $302.58 versus a 52-week trading range of $251.51 to $485.82.