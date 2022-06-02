$100 Invested In ONEOK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

ONEOK OKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.91%. Currently, ONEOK has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion.

Buying $100 In OKE: If an investor had bought $100 of OKE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $646.19 today based on a price of $66.94 for OKE at the time of writing.

ONEOK's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

