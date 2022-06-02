ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Toro Clocks 9% Sales Growth in Q2, Raises FY22 Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Toro Co TTC reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.7% year-over-year to $1.25 billion, missing the consensus of $1.27 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS was $1.25, beating the consensus of $1.23.
  • Sales by segments: Professional $925.8 million (+11.8% Y/Y), and Residential $319.7 million (+1.5% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin reduced to 32.4%, from 35.1% in 2Q21. The adjusted gross margin was 32.5%, compared with 35.1% a year ago.
  • Operating earnings reduced by 5.6% Y/Y to $170.58 million, and the margin declined by 207 bps to 13.7%. The adjusted margin was 13.8% compared to 15.7% in 2Q21.
  • Toro's cash generated from operating activities for the six months was $42.86 million, compared to $318.62 million a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow was $6.89 million.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $263.23 million as of April 29, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook: Toro raised its FY22 net sales guidance; it now expects sales growth of 14% to 16% (prior expectation of 12% to 14%).
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $4.00 - $4.15 (prior view $3.90 - $4.10) versus the consensus of $4.01.
  • Price Action: TTC shares traded higher by 0.59% at $81.47 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance