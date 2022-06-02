5 Stocks To Watch For June 2, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1% to $47.79 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its full-year profit forecast. HPE shares dropped 6.8% to $14.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares fell 0.2% to $289.49 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.15 per share on sales of $1.475 billion to $1.625 billion. NetApp shares surged 3.3% to $74.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Ciena Corporation CIEN to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $950.83 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 1.5% to $52.12 in after-hours trading.
