5 Stocks To Watch For June 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1% to $47.79 in after-hours trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its full-year profit forecast. HPE shares dropped 6.8% to $14.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares fell 0.2% to $289.49 in after-hours trading.

