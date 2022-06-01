Affimed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Affimed AFMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Affimed beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $5.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.15 -0.08 -0.120 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.17 -0.19 0.012 Revenue Estimate 8.57M 9.64M 7.67M 9.57M Revenue Actual 11.82M 10.21M 11.69M 14.06M

To track all earnings releases for Affimed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.