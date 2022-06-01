Affimed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Affimed AFMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Affimed beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was down $5.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Affimed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.120
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.012
|Revenue Estimate
|8.57M
|9.64M
|7.67M
|9.57M
|Revenue Actual
|11.82M
|10.21M
|11.69M
|14.06M
To track all earnings releases for Affimed visit their earnings calendar here.
