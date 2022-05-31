Read How Sunlands Technology Fared In Q1

by

Sunlands Technology Group STG reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11.7% year-on-year to $96.7 million. EPS for the quarter was $4.28.

reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11.7% year-on-year to $96.7 million. EPS for the quarter was $4.28. The gross billings for the quarter decreased 34.2% Y/Y to RMB390.6 million ($61.6 million).

The gross profit for the quarter fell 12.1% to RMB516.6 million ($81.5 million), with a margin of 84.2%.

New student enrollment dropped 19.5% Y/Y to 117,182.

The company held $135 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Outlook : Sunlands sees Q2 revenue of RMB520 million - RMB540 million, a 14.2% - 17.4% decrease Y/Y.

: Sunlands sees Q2 revenue of RMB520 million - RMB540 million, a 14.2% - 17.4% decrease Y/Y. Price Action: STG shares are trading flat at $4.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.