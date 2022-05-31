ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read How Sunlands Technology Fared In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 11:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Sunlands Technology Group STG reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11.7% year-on-year to $96.7 million. EPS for the quarter was $4.28.
  • The gross billings for the quarter decreased 34.2% Y/Y to RMB390.6 million ($61.6 million).
  • The gross profit for the quarter fell 12.1% to RMB516.6 million ($81.5 million), with a margin of 84.2%.
  • New student enrollment dropped 19.5% Y/Y to 117,182.
  • The company held $135 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Sunlands sees Q2 revenue of RMB520 million - RMB540 million, a 14.2% - 17.4% decrease Y/Y.
  • Price Action: STG shares are trading flat at $4.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidance