Safe-T: Q1 Earnings Insights

Safe-T Group SFET reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:27 AM.
Earnings
Safe-T Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
