Pinduoduo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pinduoduo PDD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinduoduo beat estimated earnings by 88.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 18.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinduoduo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.02
|-0.15
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.34
|0.44
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|4.76B
|4.16B
|4.20B
|3.15B
|Revenue Actual
|4.27B
|3.34B
|3.57B
|3.38B
To track all earnings releases for Pinduoduo visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews