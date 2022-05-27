ñol

Why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 6:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.2% year-over-year to $395.60 million, beating the consensus of $381.18 million.
  • Restaurant sales rose 19.4% Y/Y, and comparable restaurant revenue increased 19.7%.
  • Restaurant-level operating profit margin decreased by 170 basis points to 14%, driven primarily by commodity and labor cost inflation, partially offset by sales leverage.
  • The operating income for the quarter was $4.4 million, with an operating margin of 1.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $28 million.
  • The company held $41.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 17, 2022. Cash provided by operating activity totaled $13.3 million.
  • Adjusted loss per share was $(0.12), beating the consensus of $(0.73).
  • Outlook: Red Robin reiterated its outlook for mid-to-high single-digit restaurant labor cost inflation in FY22. It also continues to expect margin pressures to persist during 2022.
  • It sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $80 million - $90 million and capital expenditure of $40 million - $50 million.
  • Price Action: RRGB shares are trading higher by 14.3% at $9.84 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

