Why Nutanix Stock Is Sinking Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading significantly lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Nutanix reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $403.66 million, which beat the estimate of $397.87 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 22 cents per share.

However, Nutanix said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be between $340 million and $360 million versus the estimate of $439 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $1.535 billion and $1.555 billion versus the $1.63 billion estimate.

Analyst Assessment:

  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Nutanix with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $20.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained Nutanix with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $18.
  • JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger maintained Nutanix with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $48 to $35.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Nutanix with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $21.

See Also: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2022

NTNX Price Action: Nutanix is making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 23.5% at $16.36 at press time.

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

