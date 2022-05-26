Recap: Jack In The Box Q2 Earnings

ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Jack In The Box JACK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jack In The Box missed estimated earnings by 15.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $65.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.91 1.75 1.46 1.29
EPS Actual 1.97 1.80 1.79 1.48
Revenue Estimate 346.43M 289.07M 257.49M 250.91M
Revenue Actual 344.71M 278.45M 269.46M 257.22M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jack In The Box management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.8 and $6.1 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Jack In The Box visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews