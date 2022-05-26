Recap: Jack In The Box Q2 Earnings

Jack In The Box JACK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Jack In The Box missed estimated earnings by 15.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $65.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|1.75
|1.46
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|1.80
|1.79
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|346.43M
|289.07M
|257.49M
|250.91M
|Revenue Actual
|344.71M
|278.45M
|269.46M
|257.22M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Jack In The Box management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.8 and $6.1 per share.
