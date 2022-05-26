Titan Machinery: Q1 Earnings Insights

Titan Machinery TITN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 49.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $88.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.67
|0.44
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.96
|0.57
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|524.60M
|429.87M
|372.72M
|337.66M
|Revenue Actual
|507.60M
|453.98M
|377.63M
|372.71M
