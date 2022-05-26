5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.95 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 0.6% to $81.85 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter, but issued guidance below analyst expectations. For the second quarter, Nvidia said it sees revenue of $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $8.45 billion. Nvidia shares dropped 6.8% to $158.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.3% to $131.81 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Dollar General Corporation DG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion. Dollar General shares slipped 0.2% to $195.00 in after-hours trading.

