5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.95 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares fell 0.6% to $81.85 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter, but issued guidance below analyst expectations. For the second quarter, Nvidia said it sees revenue of $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $8.45 billion. Nvidia shares dropped 6.8% to $158.17 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.3% to $131.81 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Dollar General Corporation DG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion. Dollar General shares slipped 0.2% to $195.00 in after-hours trading.
- Box, Inc. BOX reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company said it sees Q2 revenue of $244 million to $246 million and earnings of $0.27 to $0.28 per share. Box shares fell 2.7% to $25.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $25.12 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares dropped 4.2% to $41.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $51.765 billion. Costco shares gained 0.8% to $443.50 in after-hours trading.
