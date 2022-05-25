Dycom Industries Shares Surge On Q1 Earnings Beat

by

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY reported a first-quarter FY23 contract revenue growth of 20.5% year-over-year to $876.3 million, up 21.1% organically, beating the consensus of $779.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.6% Y/Y to $63.72 million, and margin expanded by 121 bps to 7.3%.

The company repurchased 0.20 million common shares for $18.5 million at an average price of $92.70 per share during Q1.

Dycom had cash and equivalents of $185.6 million as of April 30, 2022.

2Q23 Outlook: Dycom expects contract revenues to increase mid-teens to 20% Y/Y.

Price Action: DY shares are trading higher by 14.5% at $91.82 on the last check Wednesday.

