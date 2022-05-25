Why Hoegh LNG Partners Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Hoegh LNG Partners LP HMLP agreed to be acquired by Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd for $9.25 per common unit for a total purchase price of approximately $167.6 million.

The revised price represents an increase of $5.00 when compared to the offer of $4.25 per unit made by Höegh LNG on December 3, 2021, and a premium of 35% to the closing price of $6.85 on May 24, 2022.

HMLP also reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-over-year to $35.31 million, beating the consensus of $34.74 million.

The operating margin was 80.7%, and operating income for the quarter fell 10.1% to $28.5 million.

Net income for the quarter declined 15.4% to $20.2 million. Earnings per unit of $0.49 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.

HMLP held $39.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $11.3 million.

Price Action: HMLP shares are trading higher by 31.9% at $9.04 on the last check Wednesday.

