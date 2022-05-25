Recap: Dick's Sporting Goods Q1 Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dick's Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.85 versus an estimate of $2.47.
Revenue was down $219.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.43
|1.95
|2.70
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|3.64
|3.19
|5.08
|3.79
|Revenue Estimate
|3.29B
|2.49B
|2.82B
|2.18B
|Revenue Actual
|3.35B
|2.75B
|3.27B
|2.92B
To track all earnings releases for Dick's Sporting Goods visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.