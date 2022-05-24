Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nike 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion.

Buying $100 In NKE: If an investor had bought $100 of NKE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $776.61 today based on a price of $106.24 for NKE at the time of writing.

Nike's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

