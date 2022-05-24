Recap: Diana Shipping Q1 Earnings

Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $24.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.13 0.01 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.30 0.16 0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 60.37M 50.41M 43.35M 37.91M Revenue Actual 68.84M 57.28M 47.02M 41.05M

To track all earnings releases for Diana Shipping visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.