Yatsen Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Yatsen Holding YSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatsen Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $79.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatsen Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 251.90M 213.92M 221.76M 214.59M Revenue Actual 239.76M 208.37M 236.19M 220.47M

