Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week On Wall Street

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Let's take a market minute to have a look at a few things you should be keeping an eye as we begin the trading week. First, headlines from the president are attracting attention this morning. During his visit to Japan, President Joe Biden said taxes from the previous administration are under consideration. He also mentioned monkey pox and how it’s a concern, and if it were to spread it would be consequential, and that he does not believe a U.S. recession is inevitable.

This week, we have a handful of companies reporting quarterly earnings. Keep an eye on Zoom ZM, Best Buy BBY, AutoZone AZ, Nordstrom JWN, Intuit INTU, Dick’s DKS, Nvidia NVDA, Dollar Tree DLTR, Alibaba BABA, Baidu BIDU, Costco COST, Dell DELL, and Big Lots BIG, to name a few that stand out.

In terms of economic data, it's all about the FOMC minutes and Durable Goods Orders due out Wednesday. We have GDP and Pending Home Sales Thursday, and on Friday, Personal Income and Spending figures will be watched.

Lastly, energies remain a focal point with gasoline holding at record highs. AAA is reporting the national average for a gallon of gas is up to $4.59 from $3.04 this time last year.

Image sourced from Pixabay

