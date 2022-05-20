Looking Into SPX's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, SPX SPXC earned $11.40 million, a 90.0% increase from the preceding quarter. SPX's sales decreased to $307.10 million, a 12.26% change since Q4. In Q4, SPX earned $6.00 million, whereas sales reached $350.00 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, SPX posted an ROIC of 0.84%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For SPX, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.84% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

SPX reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.4/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.34/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.