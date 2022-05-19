Canaan Registers Upbeat Q1; Aims To Navigate Through Bitcoin Price Fluctuation

- Canaan Inc CAN reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 236.7% year-on-year to $213.9 million. Earnings per ADS were $0.41.
- The Y/Y increase was mainly attributable to the rise in total computing power sold and the average selling price per Thash/s.
- Total computing power sold increased 119.1% Y/Y to 4.3 million Thash/s.
- Canaan held $417 million in cash and equivalents.
- Chair and CEO Nangeng Zhang commented, "We kicked off the year 2022 in an increasingly unpredictable environment due to macroeconomic uncertainties and logistic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
- "Looking ahead, while we are cognizant of the near-term headwinds, we are confident that our extensive experience, increasingly globalized operations, and execution capabilities put us in a solid position to navigate the current period of uncertainty," Zhang added.
- Canaan held a total of 166.96 bitcoins on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.
- Outlook: Canaan sees Q2 revenue of $252.4 million - $283.9 million, up 48% - 67% Y/Y.
- Share Buyback: On March 16, the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.
- Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 7.29% at $3.37 on the last check Thursday.
