Why Canada Goose Shares Are Gaining Today

by

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS GOOS reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.8% to C$223.1 million versus C$208.8 million last year.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.8% to C$223.1 million versus C$208.8 million last year. DTC revenue grew 8% Y/Y, and wholesale revenue increased 3.5%.

Gross profit rose 11.2% Y/Y to C$154.1 million, with the margin expanding 270 basis points to 69.1%.

The operating margin contracted 300 basis points to 0.4% due to higher operating costs and lease impairment costs. The operating income for the quarter declined 87.5% to C$0.9 million.

The company held C$287.7 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022.

EPS loss for the quarter was C$(0.09) compared to C$0.02 profit the previous year.

Non-IFRS adjusted EPS was C$0.04 versus C$0.01 last year.

Inventory was C$393.3 million as of April 3, 2022, compared to C$342.3 million last year.

Outlook : Canada Goose sees Q1 sales of C$60 million - C$65 million. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS loss of C$(0.64) – C$(0.60).

: Canada Goose sees Q1 sales of C$60 million - C$65 million. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS loss of C$(0.64) – C$(0.60). It expects FY23 sales of C$1.3 billion – C$1.4 billion. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS of C$1.60 – C$1.90.

Price Action: GOOS shares traded higher by 5.60% at $20.08 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.