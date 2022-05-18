Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.27 0.16 0.22 EPS Actual 0.27 0.05 0.31 0.32 Revenue Estimate 122.57M 112.75M 111.24M 110.41M Revenue Actual 132.18M 108.57M 108.88M 108.83M

