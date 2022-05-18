Recap: IBEX Holdings Q3 Earnings

IBEX Holdings IBEX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.27
|0.16
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.05
|0.31
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|122.57M
|112.75M
|111.24M
|110.41M
|Revenue Actual
|132.18M
|108.57M
|108.88M
|108.83M
