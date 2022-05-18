Recap: TJX Companies Q1 Earnings

TJX Companies TJX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TJX Companies beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $1.32 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.81
|0.57
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.84
|0.79
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|14.26B
|12.25B
|11.01B
|8.62B
|Revenue Actual
|13.85B
|12.53B
|12.08B
|10.09B
To track all earnings releases for TJX Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews