QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: TJX Companies Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read

 

TJX Companies TJX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $1.32 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.81 0.57 0.30
EPS Actual 0.78 0.84 0.79 0.44
Revenue Estimate 14.26B 12.25B 11.01B 8.62B
Revenue Actual 13.85B 12.53B 12.08B 10.09B

To track all earnings releases for TJX Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews