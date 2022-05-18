Recap: Analog Devices Q2 Earnings

Analog Devices ADI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 13.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.11.

Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.70 1.62 1.45 EPS Actual 1.94 1.73 1.72 1.54 Revenue Estimate 2.60B 2.31B 1.71B 1.61B Revenue Actual 2.68B 2.34B 1.76B 1.66B

