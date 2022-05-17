Dlocal Stock Surges Afterhours Post Q1 Results, Revenue Beat

- Dlocal Ltd DLO reported first-quarter revenue growth of 117% year-over-year to $87.5 million, beating the consensus of $82.79 million.
- Total Payment Volume reached $2.1 billion in Q1, an increase of 127% Y/Y.
- The net revenue retention rate reached 190% for Q1. Revenue from New Merchants was $10.9 million compared to $6.8 million for 1Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 84.2% Y/Y to $32.86 million, and margin contracted by 675 bps to 37.6%.
- EPS was $0.08, in line with the consensus of $0.08.
- The gross margin contracted by 800 bps to 49.8%, and the operating margin was 33.3%, compared to 46.7% in 1Q21.
- As of March 31, 2022, dLocal had $410.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
- The company continued to expand its footprints in emerging markets, launching operations in Ivory Coast and Rwanda, bringing the total number of countries with services available to 37.
- Price Action: DLO shares are trading higher by 18.75% at $22.86 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.