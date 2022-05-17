Dlocal Stock Surges Afterhours Post Q1 Results, Revenue Beat

by

Dlocal Ltd DLO reported first-quarter revenue growth of 117% year-over-year to $87.5 million, beating the consensus of $82.79 million.

Total Payment Volume reached $2.1 billion in Q1, an increase of 127% Y/Y.

The net revenue retention rate reached 190% for Q1. Revenue from New Merchants was $10.9 million compared to $6.8 million for 1Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 84.2% Y/Y to $32.86 million, and margin contracted by 675 bps to 37.6%.

EPS was $0.08, in line with the consensus of $0.08.

The gross margin contracted by 800 bps to 49.8%, and the operating margin was 33.3%, compared to 46.7% in 1Q21.

As of March 31, 2022, dLocal had $410.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

The company continued to expand its footprints in emerging markets, launching operations in Ivory Coast and Rwanda, bringing the total number of countries with services available to 37.

Price Action: DLO shares are trading higher by 18.75% at $22.86 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

