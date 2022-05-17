Recap: Container Store Group Q4 Earnings

Container Store Group TCS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Container Store Group beat estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was down $9.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 22.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.29
|0.09
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.54
|0.36
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|262.04M
|260.47M
|227.45M
|295.19M
|Revenue Actual
|267.30M
|275.95M
|245.31M
|314.68M
