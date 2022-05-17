QQQ
Jumia Registers 44% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By GMV, Order Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 9:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44.3% year-on-year to $47.6 million.
  • Orders increased by 40.5% Y/Y to 9.3 million, and active consumers rose 28.7% to 3.1 million.
  • Total payment volume (TPV) increased 36.7% to $70.7 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 27% Y/Y to $252.7 million.
  • Gross profit rose 12.6% Y/Y to $27.7 million. The operating loss widened to $(66.4) million.
  • The company held $88.7 million in cash and equivalents and used $(75.5) million in operating cash flow.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened sharply to $(55.3) million.
  • "We kicked off 2022 with very strong growth momentum, closing the first quarter with the highest GMV and Order growth rates of the past 9 quarters, up 27% and 40% year-over-year, respectively," commented Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-CEOs.
  • Outlook: Jumia reiterated FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(200) million - $(220) million. 
  • Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 12.5% at $6.22 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

