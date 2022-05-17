AerCap Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

AerCap Holdings AER reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AerCap Holdings beat estimated earnings by 66.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $668.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.93 1.36 1.15 EPS Actual 1.04 4.04 1.92 1.93 Revenue Estimate 1.27B 940.98M 1.01B 1.02B Revenue Actual 1.44B 958.07M 1.00B 1.07B

To track all earnings releases for AerCap Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

