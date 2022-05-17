AerCap Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

AerCap Holdings AER reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
AerCap Holdings beat estimated earnings by 66.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $668.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.93
|1.36
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|4.04
|1.92
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|940.98M
|1.01B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|958.07M
|1.00B
|1.07B
