Milestone Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Milestone Scientific MLSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Milestone Scientific reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $224.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|2.40M
|2.39M
|2.66M
|2.46M
|Revenue Actual
|2.85M
|2.11M
|2.43M
|2.92M
