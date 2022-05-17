Milestone Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Milestone Scientific MLSS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Milestone Scientific reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $224.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Milestone Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.03 -0.04 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 2.40M 2.39M 2.66M 2.46M Revenue Actual 2.85M 2.11M 2.43M 2.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.