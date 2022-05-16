Recap: Midwest Holding Q1 Earnings

Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Midwest Holding beat estimated earnings by 121.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $3.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.1 which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Midwest Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 0.05 0.41 0.35 EPS Actual -1.87 -0.82 0.20 0.78 Revenue Estimate 14.00M 10.20M 10.38M 9.01M Revenue Actual 16.00M 5.77M 8.90M 6.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.