Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Midwest Holding beat estimated earnings by 121.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $3.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $3.1 which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Midwest Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|0.05
|0.41
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|-1.87
|-0.82
|0.20
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|14.00M
|10.20M
|10.38M
|9.01M
|Revenue Actual
|16.00M
|5.77M
|8.90M
|6.43M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Midwest Holding Questions & Answers
Midwest Holding (MDWT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.69, which missed the estimate of $-0.04.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $4.8M.
