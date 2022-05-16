What's Going On With IonQ Stock After Hours?

IonQ Inc IONQ shares were volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced its financial results.

IonQ reported first-quarter revenue of $2 million, which beat the $1.93-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 8 cents per share.

IonQ said total bookings reached $4.2 million in the first quarter. The company ended the quarter with $586.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

IonQ said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $2.3 million and $2.5 million versus the $2.32-million estimate. Bookings are expected to be between $3 million and $5 million.

Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be between $10.2 million and $10.7 million versus the $10.43-million estimate.

"IonQ continues to believe that over the next two years, one or two system sales could push combined TCV contract bookings over nine figures for the three-year period from 2021 to 2023," the company said.

IONQ 52-Week Range: $4.16 - $35.90

The stock was up 2.07% at $4.94 at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of IonQ.