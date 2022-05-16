Tencent Music Enter Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tencent Music Enter Gr TME reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tencent Music Enter Gr beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tencent Music Enter Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.1
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.09
|0.1
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.21B
|1.24B
|1.19B
