QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

DecisionPoint Shares Gain On Q1 Beat; Sees Broad-Based Strength Across Verticals

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 10:13 AM | 1 min read
  • DecisionPoint Systems, Inc DPSI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.
  • The backlog as of March 31 was $21 million.
  • The gross profit increased 21.8% Y/Y to $4.7 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA rose 38.7% Y/Y to $1.1 million.
  • DecisionPoint held $9.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $11.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.06 versus $0.02 last year.
  • CEO Steve Smith said, "We saw broad-based strength across our verticals and continued to take advantage of our strong relationships to procure products from our OEM and distribution partners, enabling us to build up inventory for deals that will ship over the next few quarters."
  • Price Action: DPSI shares traded higher by 6.05% at $4.03 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas