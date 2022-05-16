DecisionPoint Shares Gain On Q1 Beat; Sees Broad-Based Strength Across Verticals

by

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc DPSI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

The backlog as of March 31 was $21 million.

The gross profit increased 21.8% Y/Y to $4.7 million.

The adjusted EBITDA rose 38.7% Y/Y to $1.1 million.

DecisionPoint held $9.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $11.7 million in operating cash flow.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.06 versus $0.02 last year.

CEO Steve Smith said, "We saw broad-based strength across our verticals and continued to take advantage of our strong relationships to procure products from our OEM and distribution partners, enabling us to build up inventory for deals that will ship over the next few quarters."

Price Action: DPSI shares traded higher by 6.05% at $4.03 on the last check Monday.

