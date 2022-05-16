Monday.Com Shares Drop Despite Q1 Beat; Clocks 84% Revenue Growth

by

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 84% year-on-year to $108.5 million, beating the consensus of $101.2 million. The net dollar retention rate was over 125%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 135%.

The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was 960, up 187%Y/Y.

The percentage of ARR attributable to customers with over $50,000 in ARR was 22%, up from 12% a year ago.

The non-GAAP operating margin loss was (40)%, the same as a year back.

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.96) beat the consensus loss of $(1.02).

Monday.Com used $(12.9) million in operating cash flow and held $849.6 million in cash and equivalents.

"Q1 was another quarter of great execution at monday.com, led by strong demand with larger customers," CFO Eliran Glazer said.

Monday.Com sees Q2 revenue of $117 million - $119 million, above the consensus of $110.9 million. Monday.Com raised FY22 revenue guidance from $470 million - $475 million to $488 million - $492 million, above the consensus of $474.5 million.

Price Action: MNDY shares traded lower by 3.24% at $106.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

